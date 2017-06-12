Ontario hiring staff, distributing more naloxone to fight opioid crisis

TORONTO — Ontario is putting $15 million toward hiring more addiction and mental health workers and distributing more kits with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone as it tries to combat an opioid crisis.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced today that part of the funding will go to every public health unit in the province to hire four more front-line workers each.

He says this will help communities improve addiction outreach and education while also working on early warning and surveillance of opioid overdoses.

The province will also distribute nearly 80,000 naloxone kits per year through community outreach organizations.

Hoskins is also meeting today with mayors from cities across the province such as Toronto, Ottawa, Thunder Bay and Hamilton to discuss the opioid crisis.