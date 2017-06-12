Ontario offers public servants contract extensions, 7.5-per-cent raises

TORONTO — Ontario is offering public servants a four-year contract extension with 7.5-per-cent raises, which would avoid possibly contentious bargaining before the next provincial election.

The approximately 35,500 public sector workers and correctional staff represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union are set to vote on ratification June 20-22.

The Liberal government also successfully offered two-year extensions to teachers and education workers that came with four-per-cent raises and more than $275 million in additional funding.

OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas says he suspects the extension offer to his members is related to the June 2018 election, noting his union hasn't been shy about challenging the government in the past.

But, he says, the offer contains a number of positive changes with no demands of concessions for members, and no matter the motivation he's looking for the best deal for the workers.