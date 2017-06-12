How the owner of Vi's No Frills became a symbol of stability in Parkdale

Call it a bags-to-riches story.

Vi Dao Ong, owner of Vi’s No Frills, the only large discount grocery store in Parkdale, has become an unlikely symbol of stability and can-do spirit in the rapidly changing west-end neighbourhood.

When Vi’s reopened in April after months of roof repairs, the people behind the wildly popular Instagram account @parkdalelife, which documents Parkdale in all its glorious weirdness, made No-Frills themed hats and T-shirts and featured them in a high-fashion, totally unauthorized celebratory photoshoot at Vi’s.

Sales of the swag raised $1,300 for the Parkdale Community Food Bank. Ong chipped in $5,000 and invited the organization’s staff for an additional $1,000 shopping spree this past Saturday.

“I really appreciate what Parkdale Life did, the support they gave me and the love they show to the store and the community. When I saw that, I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to give back,’” Ong said.

Ong’s first job was at No Frills. He worked his way up from buggy-pusher to department manager to owner of the very same store at King St. W and Jameson Ave. where he started as a part-time cashier in 1997.

This former mathlete – in high school, he came in second in a Canada-wide competition – is somewhat bemused by his newfound status as neighbourhood icon and subject of cult-like devotion. Parkdale Life uses the hashtage #PraiseVi.

As one of the anonymous curators behind the account explained in an email, “There's something comforting about a real person behind a big-box store, and something almost quaint … We feel at the mercy of No Frills and Vi, so we kind of made him out to be this omnipotent figure. If the produce is running low, we blame Vi. If the one-dollar deals are back, we celebrate Vi.”

Fully a third of Parkdale residents live in poverty, yet you’re every bit as likely to see people lined up for a luxury pyjama pop-up shop there as for an overnight shelter.

While Vi’s was closed, food bank use spiked and many residents worried the store would be replaced for good by a more upscale development, turning the neighbourhood into a de facto food desert with affordable groceries out of reach for most.

No matter how much the neighbourhood changes, Ong said he’s confident his business will endure.

“I grew up in this area. I love Parkdale. There’s nothing you can say bad about Parkdale. It’s got its unique thing, its own unique people. Everything you need, it’s all in Parkdale,” he said.

Gentrification nation