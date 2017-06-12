Rash of crane-climbers prompts York Region police to issue warning

It is a trend that appears — excuse the pun — to be climbing. And while York Region police aren’t sure why an increasing number of people have been found clambering up cranes on construction sites, they were worried enough to issue a public warning.

The notice came Monday after four separate incidents — involving mostly teenagers — occurred over the past few weeks. It’s dangerous for both the climbers and first responders, police said in a news release. And they reminded would-be adventurers that police do not “take these incidents lightly and people engaging in this activity may find themselves facing criminal charges.”

“In every case, it’s been for the most part youth entering into closed construction sites at night and climbing very tall construction cranes,” said Const. Andy Pattenden.

In April, the high-profile rescue of 23-year-old Marisa Lazo off a crane in downtown Toronto dominated newscasts. She faces six criminal mischief charges.

Pattenden said he does not believe the cases of crane climbing in York are copycats of what happened in Toronto.

“If we are going to speculate, you can go on YouTube and you’ll find people doing it for the thrill and for the selfie,” said Pattenden.

Matthew Goodine, a 19-year-old from Fredericton who climbs cranes, towers and buildings and posts his adventures on social media, told the Star that the activity gives him a peace of mind and a different perspective of the world.

“I guess there’s a feeling when you climb something you feel like you’re on top of the world, it’s very addictive,” said Goodine, who wasn’t involved in the incidents in York.

“The second you’re done you want to climb higher. Go crazier.”

The latest incident in York Region happened Sunday in Newmarket involving two 16-year-olds. Police responded to a call just after 9 p.m. in the area of Yonge St. and Eagle St., where two people were seen at the top of a 13-storey crane.

Police said both teenagers were arrested after climbing down, charged with mischief and trespassing.

“Gravity is not going to be your friend if you slip and fall. It will result in serious injury and/or death,” Pattenden warned.

Police said the first two reports of crane climbing was on May 22 in Richmond Hill involving two groups of six teenagers. Police responded to a call of trespassing on a construction site on Yonge St., north of 19th Ave. just before 9 p.m.

A group of six teenagers were climbing down the ladder of a 12-storey cane when police arrived, police said.

Then at the same time, police were called to another construction site on Leslie St. and 16th Ave., where another group of six teenagers climbed a crane.

The parents of the 12 teenagers were called to the scene. All the teens were charged with trespassing. Police said incidents were not connected.

“They weren’t all complete or consistent,” Pattenden said when police asked the teens what motivated them.

The third crane-climbing incident happened May 27 in Whitchurch-Stouffville, near Main St. and Lloyd St. Two people were seen on a 10-storey crane just after 3 a.m.