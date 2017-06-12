Toronto-area police warn crane climbing has become a dangerous trend

Toronto-area police are warning the public about the dangers of climbing construction cranes, noting that the practice has become a dangerous trend.

Police in York Region say they've charged four different groups of youth and young adults who they've found climbing cranes at construction sites over the past two months.

The warning comes after the high-profile rescue of a woman from a crane in downtown Toronto in April.

In that case, Marisa Lazo, 23, was rescued by a firefighter and charged with six counts of mischief by interfering with property.

Police say none of the youths and young adults in York Region required rescuing.

But police say those individuals have been charged with provincial offences under the Trespass to Property Act and, in some cases, criminal mischief.