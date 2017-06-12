News / Toronto

Toronto Zoo could reopen this week after workers ratify agreement

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo could reopen this week after being closed by a month-long strike.

Unionized workers at the zoo ratified a new four-year collective agreement on Sunday.

The more than 400 CUPE members had cited job security concerns as their prime grievance.

The zoo’s managers will vote on the accord today, and if they too ratify the agreement, the union says the zoo could re-open by Thursday. 

(680 News)

