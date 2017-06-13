Applying gender lenses to global issues raised at G20

When world leaders meet in Hamburg, Germany next month to tackle global issues, they'll have plenty of advice from a group of aspiring leaders.



A Toronto teen is one of the young women challenging the world powerhouses to get their acts together, at next week's G(irls)20 Summit, a prelude of the actual G20, where each member country is represented by a young woman.

"The ultimate goal is to have these leaders commit to improving the lives of girls and women around the world," said Alexia Henriques, 19. "In this day and age it's important to get women's input on how things are done."

The Queen's University physical education and kinesiology student will represent Canada at the alternative summit.

It's an effort to apply gender lenses to the global issues taking centre stage at the annual forum. Following nine days of discussions and workshops, the young women will draft recommendations to the G20 leaders on a variety of issues facing the world.

This year's summit will specifically focus on the digital economy, energy and climate change, and issues of migration. In each of the three categories, Henriques said there's a long way to go for women to have equal voice.

"I think women and girls are still largely overlooked in the science and engineering industries," she said, noting that the gender wage gap and poor female representation in big companies' boardrooms are still rampant in many countries, including Canada.

Henriques also expressed concern over the world's handling of climate change, citing Donald Trump's recent decision to pull the United States out of the Paris agreements. With the increased use of energy and the booming population, she said it's concerning for women to think about the future of their children and grandchildren.

"What's the environment going to look like if we don't slow down the negative impact of this gas and fuel we're consuming?" she wondered.

On migration, however, Henriques said other countries could learn from Canada about how to welcome people from all over the world.