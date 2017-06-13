Baby raccoon recovering after rescue from trap

A baby raccoon that was rescued from a water-filled garbage can last week is back to his old self — growly towards humans.

The animal was found by police in the back yard of a home in the area of Eglinton Ave. W. and Dufferin St. after reports of what sounded like an “animal in distress.”

Police said the animal was inside a trap that had been placed in a garbage can filled with water and weighted down with rocks.The raccoon was dehydrated when police brought him to the Toronto Wildlife Centre, said executive director Nathalie Karvonen.

After being put in an incubator and given oxygen, he is now eating on his own and has gained weight, she said.

“He’s still on antibiotics because we suspect that he might have aspiration pneumonia,” Karvonen said.

When he is fully recovered, he will join a group of wild raccoons in the centre that were found in the same area, she said.

The wildlife centre has received reports of a mother and sibling but Karvonen said there are no plans to reunite the family.