Toronto spa sees backlash for allegedly refusing transgender client

A popular women-only spa has generated controversy after a transgender client was allegedly refused service.

Recently, Body Blitz Spa, which operates two locations in downtown Toronto at 471 Adelaide St. W. and 497 King St. E., allegedly refused to admit a transgender woman to one of its facilities.

Weronika Rogula, who is friends with the transgender individual who was allegedly denied entry, wrote on their personal Facebook page that they’ll no longer be patronizing Body Blitz because of its policy.

“They do not welcome trans women in their women-only spa and so I am done giving them my money (benefits) and encourage you to do the same,” Rogula wrote on Friday, June 9.

“Women-only spaces should not be for cis (someone who identifies with the sex they were born as) women only, but all women including trans women who are women. We know this and so should they. Bye bye blitz.”

A request to speak to the person who was allegedly refused service was turned down.

The management of Body Blitz provided the following statement late Monday afternoon to Metroland Media Toronto.

“We support the LBGTQ community and recognize that this is a sensitive issue. However, because Body Blitz Spa is a single-sex facility with full-nudity, we are not like other facilities. We recognize that this is an important discussion for single-sex facilities to have and we will seek to find a satisfactory resolution.”