News / Toronto

Cree artist Kent Monkman to lead Toronto's 2017 Pride parade

Monkman, renowned for using classic art techniques to challenge notions about gender and Indigenous people, was named Pride's grand marshal on Tuesday.

Kent Monkman, a Canadian artist of Cree ancestry works one of his large-scale history paintings called The Scream.

Torstar News Service Order this photo

Kent Monkman, a Canadian artist of Cree ancestry works one of his large-scale history paintings called The Scream.

The acclaimed two-spirited Cree artist Kent Monkman will lead Toronto's 2017 Pride parade.

Monkman, renowned for using classic art techniques to challenge notions about gender and Indigenous people, was named Pride's grand marshal on Tuesday. Pride also named Hotinonshón:ni Mohawk and Cayuga storyteller Kiley May as its youth ambassador.

Rainbow Railroad, a Toronto-based non-profit that supports LGBTQ refugees, is Pride's honoured group for the year. The 37th annual Pride Parade takes place June 25.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...