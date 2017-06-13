Cree artist Kent Monkman to lead Toronto's 2017 Pride parade
Monkman, renowned for using classic art techniques to challenge notions about gender and Indigenous people, was named Pride's grand marshal on Tuesday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The acclaimed two-spirited Cree artist Kent Monkman will lead Toronto's 2017 Pride parade.
Monkman, renowned for using classic art techniques to challenge notions about gender and Indigenous people, was named Pride's grand marshal on Tuesday. Pride also named Hotinonshón:ni Mohawk and Cayuga storyteller Kiley May as its youth ambassador.
Rainbow Railroad, a Toronto-based non-profit that supports LGBTQ refugees, is Pride's honoured group for the year. The 37th annual Pride Parade takes place June 25.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
-
Four people arrested after man roughed up during armed home invasion in Halifax
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know