Loonie strengthens against U.S. dollar, TSX index weakens in broad decline
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The loonie is up sharply this morning amid signals that the Bank of Canada could raise interest rates sooner than had been expected.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.64 cents US, up from Monday's average price of 74.54 cents US following comments by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz and senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins that the economy is gathering momentum.
The loonie is at its highest level since late February, when it fell below 76 cents US.
In Toronto, a broad-based decline pushed the S&P/TSX composite index down 66.25 points to 15,317.55, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 37.74 points at 21,273.41. The S&P 500 index rose 2.54 points to 2,431.93, and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 9.62 points to 6,185.08.
The July crude contract was down 38 cents at US$45.70 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$3.40 to US$1,265.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$2.59 a pound.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know