Sears Canada raises doubt about ability to continue, posts $144.4-million loss

TORONTO — Sears Canada is reviewing its strategic alternatives including the possible sale of the company as it warns there's "significant doubt" regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

The retailer says that based on management's current assessment, cash and forecasted cash flows from operations are not expected to be sufficient to meet its obligations over the next 12 months.

Sears Canada says it had expected to able to borrow $175 million, but now expects to borrow only about $109 million. The company says it also lacks other assets, such as real estate, that can be monetized in a timely manner.

The announcement came as it reported a first-quarter loss of $144.4-million and a 15.2 per cent decline in revenue compared with the same quarter last year.

There were improvements in sales at its stores, but revenue fell by about $90 million to $505.5 million due to a drop in its catalogue and web-based sales.