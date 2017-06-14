News / Toronto

CLARIFICATION to story on man who lost court bid to run for NDP leadership

TORONTO — The Canadian Press distributed a story on Monday based on court documents that mentioned NDP national director Robert Fox citing a conditional discharge Brian Graff received in 1993 for what Fox called a non-violent criminal "stalking" offence involving a woman. Graff has clarified that he was charged with watching and besetting under the intimidation section of the Criminal Code, not criminal harassment.

