Five ways to make the most of Luminato without spending a dollar

It's time for another year of Luminato. Here's how to make the most of the annual arts and culture festival without spending a dollar.

Skateboarders Vs. Minimalism

Runs to July 11, Drake Hotel, Free

What if you unleashed the world's best freestyle skateboarder in a museum with minimalist sculptures? The answer is revealed in video artist Shaun Gladwell's latest work, which is set to a score by Philip Glass.

Free daily outdoor concert

Thursday, June 15 to 23, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., David Pecaut Square, Free

Bring your brown bag lunch outdoors and hear the sound of free daily outdoor concerts. Performers include soulful singer Desiire (June 16), the New Orleans-inspired Heavyweights Brass Band (June 17) and Brazilian-born Juno nominee Aline Morales (June 18).

Notes of a Native Song

Friday, June 16, 8:00 p.m., The Famous Spiegeltent at David Pecaut Square, Free

Tony Award-winner Stew brings his band The Negro Problem to Toronto for the first time. They'll combine songs, videos and spoken word to interpret the life and work of influential social critic James Baldwin.

Iftar Celebration

Monday, June 19, 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., The Famous Spiegeltent at David Pecaut Square, Free

Celebrate Ramadan and break the daily fast at sunset. All Torontonians are welcome to join this social event, which includes music from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and food at 9:30 p.m.

DX Kids' Day

Saturday, June 24, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., David Pecaut Square, Free