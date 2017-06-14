Five ways to make the most of Luminato without spending a dollar
It's time for another year of Luminato. Here's how to make the most of the annual arts and culture festival without spending a dollar.
Skateboarders Vs. Minimalism
Runs to July 11, Drake Hotel, Free
What if you unleashed the world's best freestyle skateboarder in a museum with minimalist sculptures? The answer is revealed in video artist Shaun Gladwell's latest work, which is set to a score by Philip Glass.
Free daily outdoor concert
Thursday, June 15 to 23, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., David Pecaut Square, Free
Bring your brown bag lunch outdoors and hear the sound of free daily outdoor concerts. Performers include soulful singer Desiire (June 16), the New Orleans-inspired Heavyweights Brass Band (June 17) and Brazilian-born Juno nominee Aline Morales (June 18).
Notes of a Native Song
Friday, June 16, 8:00 p.m., The Famous Spiegeltent at David Pecaut Square, Free
Tony Award-winner Stew brings his band The Negro Problem to Toronto for the first time. They'll combine songs, videos and spoken word to interpret the life and work of influential social critic James Baldwin.
Iftar Celebration
Monday, June 19, 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., The Famous Spiegeltent at David Pecaut Square, Free
Celebrate Ramadan and break the daily fast at sunset. All Torontonians are welcome to join this social event, which includes music from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and food at 9:30 p.m.
DX Kids' Day
Saturday, June 24, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., David Pecaut Square, Free
If you want your kids to receive hands-on lessons in theatre design, then this event is for them. The free drop-in activities and challenges will incorporate a range of disciplines, and are a sure-fire way for your child to burn off energy.
