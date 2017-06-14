WildlifeNYC urges New Yorkers to give raccoons a chance

A New York City ad campaign urges residents to give racoons a chance.

Adorable images of raccoons, deer and wolves accompanied by the text "New Yorker" have graced transit ads in New York since WildlifeNYC launched its campaign in May. The ads spread the idea that the urban environment is shared with wildlife, and our animal neighbours shouldn't be seen as a nuisance. There are also online resources so that people can learn more about raccoons.

"We want human New Yorkers to get educated about their animal neighbors, and to appreciate our city’s ecological diversity," said New York City mayor Bill de Blasio in a press release.

York University associate professor Suzanne MacDonald, one of the world's leading experts in raccoons, first saw WildlifeNYC making the rounds on social media. She loved it.

"I thought it was awesome," she told Metro.

MacDonald said that Toronto and cities like it must live within the reality of their ecosystem. That means sharing the environment with raccoons and other urban animals.

"They're here, we're here, let's all get along," she said.

Toronto has not always got along with raccoons. In April 2015, Mayor John Tory "declared war" on Raccoon Nation when promoting a new and improved compost bin designed to keep them out of waste.

Informed of the WildlifeNYC campaign, Tory's office agreed that raccoons in Toronto and New York are a fact of life. But spokesperson Don Peat made clear that the unwritten contract to share the city with trash pandas comes with conditions.

"Mayor Tory has been clear that Raccoon Nation is welcome to live in Toronto in peace provided they leave our green bins alone. Until Toronto's raccoon population can agree to those terms, the war continues because defeat is not an option."

Mary Lou Leiher, the program manager for Toronto Animal Services, was quick to say that in policy terms, Toronto has not issued a formal declaration against raccoons.

"I don't think the city is at war," she told Metro, pointing out many programs the city provides to support wildlife.