Ontario offers to extend more contracts past next election with 'no concessions'
TORONTO — A second union representing Ontario's civil servants says the Liberal government has offered to extend their contract for four years with 7.5-per-cent raises.
The offer to the union that represents many managers and professionals in the public service comes shortly after a similar offer was made to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents about 35,500 public servants and correctional staff.
And like the offer made to OPSEU, the tentative deal with the Association of Management, Administrative and Professional Crown Employees of Ontario would extend the contracts past the next provincial election in June 2018.
AMAPCEO's current collective agreement is set to expire March 31, 2018 and extending the contracts to 2022 would ensure no potentially contentious bargaining in the months before the election.
AMAPCEO says the contract extension offers stability, and would provide for fair compensation increases with "absolutely no concessions."
Members are set to vote on ratification from June 23-27, with the results to be announced on June 28.
The possible AMAPCEO and OPSEU deals follow the Liberal government's successful offering to teachers and education workers of two-year extensions that came with four-per-cent raises and more than $275 million in additional funding.
