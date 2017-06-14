Toronto parents launch suit against Ontario over lack of French school

Francophone parents in Toronto's east end neighbourhoods are taking the provincial government to court over lack of French schools in their area.

After years of lobbying and petition-signing, the coalition of parents in the Toronto-Danforth and Beaches-East York communities launched a lawsuit with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice this Wednesday, Nicolas Rouleau, a local lawyer representing the group, told Metro.

The court file alleges the province is infringing on their constitutional rights to have education in their prefered language, Rouleau said.

According to the claim, hundreds of French-speaking students between Grade 7 and 12 have to travel long distances to get to the closest French high schools.

In most cases, those schools also lack basic amenities such as enough green space, recreational facilities or specialized classrooms.

"It's quite disappointing, really," said Rouleau.

"Some of these parents have been raising this concern for more than seven years, and we've reached a point where we can no longer wait. Let's ensure that at least the next generation will have a school."