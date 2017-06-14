New program in Ontario schools works to prevent sexual violence and harassment

There are only 48 children in the Dorion Public School. Situated off the Trans Canada Highway in eastern Ontario, the primary school is surrounded by trees and bushes: no stores, no traffic, and no people.

In this small rural school, sexual violence seems to be of little concern. Still, Liam Stenlund, one of six people in Grade 7, believes that the school should talk about it. In Nov. 2016, Stenlund became a participant in Campaign Messengers: Taking a Stand! — a pilot project created by the youth-focused not-for-profit organization Ophea that was formed to support the Ontario government’s Sexual Violence and Harassment Action Plan.

“We thought that starting at an elementary school age will help prevent it very fast,” said Stenlund.

“We thought we’d eliminate the gender stereotypes before they become a big issue in our school,” said his classmate Allison Landry also in Grade 7.

Funded jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of the Status of Women, Ophea partnered with Egale Canada, the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres and White Ribbon to address the root causes of sexual violence and harassment through the promotion of healthy relationships, consent and social norms within the education sector.

“We strongly believe in student voice and student leadership,” said Sarah Christie, projects leader at Ophea, “and saw this as an opportunity to switch it around a bit and, as opposed to a top down curriculum approach, really build the capacity of students to be messengers of this issue in their school communities.”

According to 2013 statistics, female youth ages 12-17 years old are eight times more likely as male youth to be the victim of sexual assault or other sexual offences, and twice as likely to be victims of violence as adult women. And, 39 per cent of women have reported having experienced at least one incidence of sexual assault since the age of 16.

In November, Ophea hosted a one-and-a half day training session for 100 educators and students from 26 schools from all over Ontario: Dryden, Red Rock, Wawa, and Windsor.

Students were taught the ideas of respect, listen, understand and communicate — what Ophea and the students now recognize as “the four pillars” — which they then took back to share with their schools in the form of activities and discussions.

“Every school took a really sensitive and thoughtful approach to where their school was at,” said Christie, “and what activities would work best in their school community.”

The most tackled topics in the campaign action plans the students created were consent, safe space/the four pillars and gender norms.

For Coral Joy, a Grade 11 student from North Bay, Ont., the biggest challenge was to accommodate the maturity levels of all students involved. “Something like this can be a joke to one student but it can ruin another student’s life,” she said, “and I think that’s the hardest part.”

When Stenlund and Landry went back to Dorion, they initiated the “Everybody Matters” week to educate their school about safe spaces. They started with a “compliment creator” to give students a chance to write positive things about one another, so that “they can feel good,” according to Landry.

Other activities, included an Easter Egg hunt, where each egg held an unknown fact about a classmate to encourage better understanding; a colouring exercise with instructions, which required them to listen closely.

“So often when it’s solely curricular, students think this is what we have to learn and then we’ll be evaluated on it,” said Liana Williams, a high school teacher who participated in the campaign. That’s why some students created an unlearn list or a “Dear Teacher, I wish I had learned” video.

“I think students would rather follow an example of a peer than listen to someone older than them preach about something,” said Joy.