Council OK's safety features for deadly East York intersection

An East York neighbourhood will finally get long-requested traffic control measures.

However, the safety features only come after 69-year-old Jae Blue was killed by a driver at Cedarvale and Cosburn avenues in December.

Local councillor Janet Davis regrets the changes took so long.

"Her death was a terrible tragedy and shouldn't have happened," Davis told Metro.

Toronto-East York Community Council unanimously endorsed the package of road-safety changes at a meeting Tuesday that was attended by Blue's two sons.

Scott and Ryan Blue have both been vocal supporters of traffic-control measures in the wake of their mother's death. The package of safety measures includes new speed bumps and a stoplight, though the stoplight will have to be approved by city council on July 5.

Asked if some councillors outside the Toronto-East York area might push back against the stoplight, given that staff didn't recommend it, Davis said it's a possibility.

"It wouldn't surprise me," she said, adding that she has a petition signed by hundreds of local residents to support the initiative.

Davis said the neighbourhood should be understood in a pedestrian context. She pointed to the many local amenities people walk to, including a school, child-care centre, seniors centre, skate park and baseball diamond — all of which are within one or two blocks of Woodbine Avenue, a major thoroughfare.

She argued that the larger problem is how the city determines traffic warrants, the metrics used to determine which intersections get stop signs, crosswalks and speed bumps.