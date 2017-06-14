Three teens charged in connection to multiple stabbing in Ajax, Ont.

AJAX, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say three teens from the region are facing charges after a fight in which multiple people were stabbed.

Police say the fight took place late last month when two groups of teens began arguing inside a restaurant in Ajax, Ont.

They say the altercation escalated outside and three teens from Ajax wound up suffering serious stab wounds that sent them to hospital.

Two of the teens had life-threatening injuries, but police say all are now considered to be in stable condition.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy from Pickering, Ont., and two 17-year-old boys from Ajax on Tuesday.