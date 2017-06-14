‘Very disappointing’: Toronto agencies react to UNICEF report

When it comes to meeting global commitments for the well-being of children, Canada lags behind many other high-income countries. According to a new report from UNICEF, Canada is 25th out of 41 rich nations, way behind countries such as Czech Republic, Croatia and Estonia. Rates of suicide and bullying are “alarming,” and the country’s air quality is way below safe levels, according to the report.

Here’s how local children agencies reacted to the news:

Children’s Aid Foundation:

“Very disappointing,” said Valerie McMurtry, the charity’s president and CEO. “The majority of Canadians believe our social systems are doing a good job of raising our kids, but it’s not the case.”

The foundation runs community outreach initiatives aimed at preventing children from going into foster care.

Children’s Discovery Centre:

“It’s ridiculous for a healthy nation to rank that very low,” said project founder Jeanhy Shim.

The centre is campaigning to establish the first children’s museum in Toronto, something Shim thinks would help enrich kids’ experiences at a developmental stage. “The children’s museum isn’t going to solve all the problems, but it sure would have positive, healthy outcomes for children,” she said.

Children First:

“Early intervention is key,” said program manager Imogen Hall. The group works with families to provide mental and developmental support to children aged 0-6. “The earlier you can support a child, it really can change their lifelong trajectory.”

By the numbers:

• 22.2 per cent of Canada’s children live in poverty, placing Canada 32nd out of 41 wealthy countries.

• About 25 per cent of Canadian children are obese, well above the average of 15 per cent.