Artists are taking over Toronto's parks for the summer

A $1 million program will bring hundreds of artists to local parks this summer.



Following a successful pilot project that attracted 34,000 spectators last year, Arts in the Parks has roughly doubled in size for 2017. At least 235 featured events will be presented at 38 parks until September 16. The events include concerts, plays, dance, and even lessons in how to make pebble mosaics or play the ukelele.

Toronto Arts Foundation CEO Claire Hopkinson is excited about the programming being offered, and encourages Torontonians to use the program as an excuse to check out parks they haven't visited.

"This is a wonderful way to discover the city," she told Metro, adding that part of the fun is the sense of urban exploration.

Arts in the Parks primarily takes place in parks outside of Toronto's downtown and the idea is to make arts and culture more accessible in the inner suburbs.

Taiko drummer Koyoshi Nagata of the band Nagata Shachu is looking forward to performing in a new setting.

"Our group usually plays in the downtown core," he said.

Related Five ways to make the most of Luminato without spending a dollar

"For Arts in the Park what we really wanted to do was reach audiences that wouldn't typically go all the way downtown for a performance," he explained.

Nagata added that coming to the community to provide a free performance is also in keeping with the spirit of taiko.

"Drumming is meant to bring people together. You couldn't find a more perfect match than having performance in the park, which is the central gathering point for people."

Nagata Shachu will also provide hands-on taiko drumming workshops before each performance, like the one they provided John Tory at a press conference on Wednesday.

"He was above average" for a beginner, said Nagata.