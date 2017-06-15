Celebrate Toronto's first ever Garden Day this weekend

After 20 years living in teeny-tiny Toronto apartments with little access to grass or dirt, Kendra Joseph, 40, has become a gardener for the first time.

She and her husband are renting a house in the east end, where Joseph is home most of the day with her nine-month-old son. She had been suffering from depression, at risk of going stir-crazy.

Then she had an idea: Dig up the “swampy mess” of a yard that had been left by the previous tenants, and get growing. She planted marigolds, geraniums, vegetables and a variety of herbs.

“My yard came to life,” she said. “It took about two weeks to get it all sorted out. It was labour, but it feels good.”

A new celebration has sprouted in the City of Toronto to honour Joseph’s newfound pursuit, which also happens to be the most popular hobby in North America, said Harry Jongerden, executive director of the Toronto Botanical Garden.

Mayor John Tory has signed a proclamation naming Saturday June 17, 2017 the city’s first official Garden Day.

It isn’t a tangible gathering, but rather a day of celebration. It’s like Mother’s Day, but for plants.

Jongerden suggests using the day to start planting your own garden, or visit one of the city’s spectacular public green spaces such as the Toronto Botanical Garden, Casa Loma, Humber Arboretum, or, if it rains, the indoor Allan Gardens.

“We’re taking (gardens) for granted,” he said.

Jongerden wants to nurture the “huge and growing interest” in planting amongst millennials, who are, more than ever, growing their own food.

”There’s a new audience. It’s not the retired person gardening anymore," he said.

The health benefits of are part of the trend too, he added.

“It’s physically good for you. You go at your own speed. It’s good for you mentally, emotionally, even spiritually. Gardening does something to the inner self of many people. It sets them straight again.”

Joseph couldn’t agree more, though she’s a little upset that raccoons have pulled up her tomatoes and carrots (apparently just for fun, they didn't even eat them).

It’s also source of quality family time: her 16-year-old daughter helps with garden work while her baby plays in the dirt.

”It’s good for your mental health. You watch your plants starving for water and feel guilty so you’re pushed to go outside,” she said. “Things are growing and that’s exciting to watch.”

We asked our expert gardeners for their plant picks:

Best beginner plant: Mint

Kendra Joseph can’t believe how much her mint has grown – the more she harvests, the more she gets. And it’s great for cocktails.

Best lazy person plant: Stella de Oro Daylily

Harry Jongerden, executive director of the Toronto Botanical Garden, calls the plant “indestructible.”

Best food-producing plant: Green beans