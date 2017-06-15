Family treasures or shredding material? New interactive artwork leaves decision in your hands
As Yet Untitled at AGO is an industrial robotic arm, a stack of found photographs, a conveyor belt, a paper shredder, and a sensor shaped like two hands
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
If your house caught fire and you could only grab one item, what would you save?
The family photo album is undoubtedly a popular answer.
Toronto-based artist Max Dean has built an artwork that puts the fate of someone else’s precious snapshots in your hands.
Photographs, especially those from our personal collections, are loaded objects.
“They’re like nemonic devices that help tell our personal and family stories,” Dean explains.
As Yet Untitled is an interactive kinetic installation compromised mainly of an industrial robotic arm, a stack of found family photographs, a conveyor belt, a paper shredder, and a sensor shaped like two hands.
The arm plucks a single 4x6 photo from the hopper and turns it around to reveal the image. The viewer then has the option to “save” the photo by touching the sensor.
If the viewer has indeed decided to intervene, the arm will place the picture on a stack of “saved” photographs to its side. Otherwise, the robot will continue its duty and lower the picture into the shredder below and the waste will be conveyed to a growing mound of ribbon-cut snapshots.
After undergoing a considerable restoration project at the Art Gallery of Ontario, where it was installed in 1996, As Yet Untitled is on view now at the Ryerson Image Centre until August 13. The work runs as long as the gallery is open, whether there’s anyone in the room or not.
The artwork, Dean says, considers the very project of museums: selecting and storing our cultural heritage. “What do they select and why do they select it?”
When a viewer saves a photo from As Yet Untitled’s shredder, it doesn’t get shuffled back into the hopper at the end of the day.
Instead, the decision is respected; it becomes a part of the piece and enters the AGO’s archives.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Nova Scotia's latest millionaire lotto winner looking forward to retirement and a new house
-
Appeal court tosses murder conviction of N.S. man who burned body of girlfriend
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know