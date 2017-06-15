Family treasures or shredding material? New interactive artwork leaves decision in your hands

If your house caught fire and you could only grab one item, what would you save?

The family photo album is undoubtedly a popular answer.

Toronto-based artist Max Dean has built an artwork that puts the fate of someone else’s precious snapshots in your hands.

Photographs, especially those from our personal collections, are loaded objects.

“They’re like nemonic devices that help tell our personal and family stories,” Dean explains.

As Yet Untitled is an interactive kinetic installation compromised mainly of an industrial robotic arm, a stack of found family photographs, a conveyor belt, a paper shredder, and a sensor shaped like two hands.

The arm plucks a single 4x6 photo from the hopper and turns it around to reveal the image. The viewer then has the option to “save” the photo by touching the sensor.

If the viewer has indeed decided to intervene, the arm will place the picture on a stack of “saved” photographs to its side. Otherwise, the robot will continue its duty and lower the picture into the shredder below and the waste will be conveyed to a growing mound of ribbon-cut snapshots.

After undergoing a considerable restoration project at the Art Gallery of Ontario, where it was installed in 1996, As Yet Untitled is on view now at the Ryerson Image Centre until August 13. The work runs as long as the gallery is open, whether there’s anyone in the room or not.

The artwork, Dean says, considers the very project of museums: selecting and storing our cultural heritage. “What do they select and why do they select it?”

When a viewer saves a photo from As Yet Untitled’s shredder, it doesn’t get shuffled back into the hopper at the end of the day.