Norm Kelly takes down photos of youth offenders from Twitter

City councillor Norm Kelly finally removed photos of two crime suspects from his Twitter feed Thursday, two days after Toronto police identified the pair as young offenders and said the pictures can’t be published.

Toronto police issued a release Monday morning with a photo of the suspects, saying that the pair reportedly approached people walking in the Homeland Ave./Maitland Pl. area on May 28, armed with a knife and an “aerosol substance.”

They attempted to rob the men of their belongings and at least two people were stabbed.

Later on Monday, Kelly tweeted: “These two cowards robbed and stabbed innocent people in our city,” alongside a pair of photos of the suspects, urging his followers to send tips to Toronto police.

A day later, Toronto police, who have since removed the photos they shared, informed the councillor via Twitter that “Both males have been ID’d now. They are under 18. Their photos can no longer be published.”

Subject to section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, “no person shall publish the name of a young person, or any other information related to a young person, if it would identify the young person.”

The councillor has more than 526,000 followers on Twitter and the tweet was shared by more than 500 other accounts.

“Toronto police tweeted at Norm advising him that the photos can’t be published as they were found to be young offenders. The tweet was put out prior to that being discovered and there wasn’t a direct request to delete the tweet,” the councillor’s office told the Star in a statement.

“We’ve been in touch with Toronto police this morning and they clarified the request. Since then, Norm deleted it.”