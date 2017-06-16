Ontario signs deal with Ottawa for $435M over three years for child care
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario will receive $435 million over three years from the federal government to be invested in child care.
Ottawa signed a multilateral agreement earlier this week with the provinces and territories except Quebec and British Columbia, and today the federal and Ontario ministers unveiled the details of Ontario's bilateral deal.
Ontario's minister responsible for early years and child care says each year about $100 million will support access to high-quality, licensed child-care programs, about $40 million to child and family programming at centres across the province, and about $5 million to early childhood educator training.
Indira Naidoo-Harris says the investment will give an estimated 11,200 more children access to licensed child care spaces.
The federal money is on top of Ontario's existing commitment to create 100,000 spaces over five years.
Ottawa's framework will allocate a total of $1.2 billion to the provinces over the next three years.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Toronto's giant dog fountain a big hit for people and puppies alike
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know