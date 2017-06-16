Ontario teacher charged with sexual exploitation
A
A
Share via Email
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police have charged a teacher at a Greater Toronto Area high school with sexual exploitation.
Police in Brampton, Ont., arrested the 53-year-old teacher on Thursday.
Officers allege he engaged in a relationship with a 17-year-old student.
The teacher was set to have a bail hearing on Friday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know