Ontario teacher charged with sexual exploitation

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police have charged a teacher at a Greater Toronto Area high school with sexual exploitation.

Police in Brampton, Ont., arrested the 53-year-old teacher on Thursday.

Officers allege he engaged in a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

The teacher was set to have a bail hearing on Friday.

 

