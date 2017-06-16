SIU investigating after serious facial injury sustained in Toronto raid
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a serious facial injury during a police raid.
The Special Investigations Unit says the injury occurred early Thursday morning when officers from London, Ont., were helping Toronto police execute a search warrant at an apartment in Toronto as part of an investigation into a street gang with links across the province and Western Canada.
Hundreds of police officers descended on nearly 80 homes across Ontario on Thursday as part of the Project Kronic investigation targeting the Driftwood Crips.
The SIU says officers interacted with the man, whom police believe to be in his 60s, and he was injured and taken to hospital.
The SIU investigates reports of death, serious injury and sexual assault involving police.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
Puppies, plants, and queer film: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Teen police volunteers steal LAPD cars, patrol Los Angeles, crash cruisers
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know