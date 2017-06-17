Doctors vote in favour of framework for binding arbitration with government
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario's doctors have voted in favour of a tentative deal that will send contract disputes with the government into binding arbitration.
The doctors have have been without a physician services agreement for three years.
The Ontario Medical Association, which has about 44,000 members, says the vote was 65 per cent in favour of the agreement.
It reached the tentative deal on a binding interest arbitration framework last month, following a years-long dispute that saw doctors protesting in the streets, waging media campaigns and threatening job action.
The OMA says it will continue to consult with physicians to develop their negotiations mandate.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman whose texts encouraged boyfriend's suicide guilty of manslaughter
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Nova Scotia to begin pre-primary for some four-year-olds this fall, premier says
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know