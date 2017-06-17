Doctors vote in favour of framework for binding arbitration with government

TORONTO — Ontario's doctors have voted in favour of a tentative deal that will send contract disputes with the government into binding arbitration.

The doctors have have been without a physician services agreement for three years.

The Ontario Medical Association, which has about 44,000 members, says the vote was 65 per cent in favour of the agreement.

It reached the tentative deal on a binding interest arbitration framework last month, following a years-long dispute that saw doctors protesting in the streets, waging media campaigns and threatening job action.