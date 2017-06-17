Two tickets share Friday night's $21.4 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — Two winning tickets, both sold in Ontario, will share the $21.4 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
Each ticket is worth $10.7 million.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 23 will be approximately $10 million.
