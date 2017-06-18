News / Toronto

Maple Leafs protect Josh Leivo ahead of NHL expansion draft

Brendan Leipsic and Kerby Rychel are both left on the Leafs’ unprotected list.

Leafs' left wing Josh Leivo shows off a toothless smile in March 2017. Leivo has been included in the Leafs' list of protected players in advance of the NHL expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Maple Leafs included forward Josh Leivo in their list of protected players in advance of the expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Leivo was a frequent healthy scratch last season, but the team obviously values his ability to score over the potential shown in other prospects like Brendan Leipsic and Kerby Rychel, both left on the team’s unprotected list.

Along with Leivo, the Leafs protected forwards Tyler Bozak, Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown, Leo Komarov, Matt Martin and James van Riemsdyk as well as defencemen Connor Carrick, Jake Gardiner and Morgan Rielly and goalie Frederik Andersen.

Among those unprotected: forwards Eric Fehr, Seth Griffith, Joffrey Lupul and Martin Marincin and goalie Garret Sparks.

Some of the bigger names avaliable to the Vegas team, which picks its roster Wednesday, include Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Florida goalie Roberto Luongo, Minnesota centre Eric Staal, Ottawa sniper Bobby Ryan and New Jersey winger Mike Cammalleri.

