Maple Leafs protect Josh Leivo ahead of NHL expansion draft

The Maple Leafs included forward Josh Leivo in their list of protected players in advance of the expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Leivo was a frequent healthy scratch last season, but the team obviously values his ability to score over the potential shown in other prospects like Brendan Leipsic and Kerby Rychel, both left on the team’s unprotected list.

Along with Leivo, the Leafs protected forwards Tyler Bozak, Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown, Leo Komarov, Matt Martin and James van Riemsdyk as well as defencemen Connor Carrick, Jake Gardiner and Morgan Rielly and goalie Frederik Andersen.

Among those unprotected: forwards Eric Fehr, Seth Griffith, Joffrey Lupul and Martin Marincin and goalie Garret Sparks.