Two charged after attack near U of T causes life-threatening injuries
Group of men punched and kicked the victim near Bloor St. W. and Devonshire Pl., police said.
Two people have been arrested after a man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an attack near the University of Toronto.
A physical altercation occurred early Saturday morning when a group of men punched and kicked the victim near Bloor St. W. and Devonshire Pl., then fled the scene, police said.
Two Toronto men were arrested later Saturday, but police said they are looking for three more suspects.
Wesley Beck, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Adam Zamani, 20, has also been charged with aggravated assault.
