Heavy rain forecast for Toronto, spend your Father’s Day indoors
Environment Canada says 20 to 30 mm of heavy rain is expected Sunday afternoon, with a high of 28 C but feeling like 36 C.
Toronto, a forecast of rain and muggy weather may spoil your Father’s Day plans and force you to celebrate a part of the festivities indoors.
Environment Canada ended its thunderstorm watch early Sunday morning after 50 mm of rain was no longer expected. But that doesn’t mean it won’t rain or even thunder.
Approximately 20 to 35 mm of rain is expected to accumulate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a risk of a severe thunderstorm, before clearing this evening, according to the weather agency.
Plus, it's about to get muggy and windy: the daytime high of 28 C will actually feel like 36 C with the humidex, with winds gusting up to 50 km/h in the afternoon.
Hot and wet weather is forecast into the work week, says Environment Canada.
On Monday, Toronto is expecting a mix of sun and cloud, a 40 per cent chance of showers and a daytime high of 24 C, but feeling like 29 C with the humidex. Afternoon showers also have the risk of turning into a thunderstorm.
Nighttime temperatures on Monday will drop to 16 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
On Tuesday, there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers and a daytime high of 22 C.
