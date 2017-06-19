North American Indigenous Games looking to sign up more volunteers

North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) organizers say they still need volunteers less than one month before the event begins.

NAIG CEO Marcia Trudeau-Bomberry told Metro they originally wanted 2,000 volunteers to host the seven-day event. Only 1,400 people have signed up to date, just weeks before the July 16 opening ceremony.

"We do have a sufficient amount of volunteers, but additional ones would be appreciated," she said.

Trudeau-Bomberry said they would be in a good position if they got 300 to 400 more volunteers before the games begin.

The Indigenous Games are expected to draw 5,000 athletes who will participate in 14 different sports, including lacrosse, archery and canoe-kayak. The events will take place throughout the GTA at many of the same sites as the 2015 Pan Am Games.

Trudeau-Bomberry said the lack of volunteers is in part due to the lower budget and profile of the Indigenous Games compared with other events.

Despite this and other constraints, Trudeau-Bomberry said things are going well. "I think we're in a good place," she said.