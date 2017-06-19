Toronto girls aged 2 and 4 injured after falling from 2nd floor house window
TORONTO — Two girls aged two and four were rushed to hospital on Monday evening after falling from a second-storey window of a home onto concrete.
It happened in the city's east end shortly after 8:30 p.m. (near Sheppard Ave. East and Neilson Road).
Toronto paramedics say two-year-old was seriously injured in the fall while the older girl was hurt but appeared to be in better shape when crews arrived at the scene.
Both children were taken to the Hospital for Sick Kids.
Toronto Police Const. Steve Hammond says it's not clear if the children were alone in the home at the time.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident. (CP24,CTV)
