Toronto stock index continues recovery from 2017 low, loonie up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is continuing to recover some of the ground it gave up last week when it dropped to a low point for the year.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.50 points to 15,291.04, after 90 minutes of trading.

The increase adds to two days of gains at the end of last week after plunging more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals was among the big advancers as well as several mining companies including Eldorado Gold. Among the big decliners were Loblaw and its parent George Weston Ltd.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.89 points to 21,491.17. The S&P 500 index climbed 15.86 points to 2,449.01, and the Nasdaq composite index rose 72.22 points to 6,223.98.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.74 cents US, up from Friday's average price of 75.57 cents US.

The August crude contract was up 15 cents at US$45.12 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.90 per mmBTU.