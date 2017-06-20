'Magical garden' helps patients with mental health, addictions

Ask Jamie Game what helped him deal with his addictions, and the answer may surprise you.



"This garden is absolutely magical. It turned my life around," said Game, a longtime patient at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

He's referring to The Sunshine Garden, a half-acre green space tucked behind Queen Street, away from the general public but serving as a therapeutic oasis for hundreds of CAMH clients.

Created over 15 years ago as a partnership between CAMH and the non-profit FoodShare, the initiative is launching a crowdfunding campaign this Wednesday in an effort to expand its activities to include more patients.

Game said he was an executive chef at two restaurants in the city, working busy hours and struggling to raise his son as a single parent. Then "it just snapped," he said of the high level of stress that eventually forced him into alcohol and cocaine addictions.



When he started receiving treatment at CAMH, working in the garden quickly became his passion. He and other patients would spend hours planting anything from garlic and peas to tomatoes, strawberries, grapes and beans. He refers to the experience as a turning point in his healing process.

"Watching these seeds grow, it's so rewarding," he said. "The garden lets you break free and be yourself again."

Currently patients can only work on the garden for two days a week and only during spring and summer months. But if the new campaign is able to raise at least $20,000 between June 21 and July 21, the garden will accommodate more people and stay open during winter months.

The garden has become a source of food for patients, who share the produce among themselves and take it home. It also has a social aspect as patients sometimes take food to a market stand on Queen Street, building bonds between themselves and the general public, said FoodShare spokesperson Heidi Pyper.