India's SpiceJet to buy up to 50 additional Bombardier Q400 turboprop planes

TORONTO — SpiceJet could buy up to 50 additional Q400 planes from Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) under a letter of intent signed at the Paris Air Show.

The India-based airline already operates 20 of the Q400 turboprop planes on domestic and international routes.

If all the planes in the letter of intent are delivered, the order would be valued at up to US$1.7 billion, before discounts.

The SpiceJet deal is Bombardier's largest so far at the Paris Air Show, which is one of the aerospace industry's main events this year.

In a separate announcement from Berlin, Bombardier Transportation announced an order for 750 Aventra trains for use in the United Kingdom.