Tenant hit with over $1,000 in move-out charges

A Toronto tenant has filed a complaint with the Landlord and Tenant Board after being slapped with more than $1,000 in "move-out charges" before even vacating her apartment.

Marina Sadik said she was shocked to receive an invoice detailing $1,147 in charges — for items such as "balcony to be cleared of debris" and "paint selected walls" — when she notified her landlord that she and her roomate planned to leave their two-bedroom apartment at 7 Walmer Rd. next month.

"I don't know if they send this letter to everyone in the building when they move out or if it was just me," Sadik said. "The apartment is fine. There's zero damage to it.... We haven't even painted the walls. We haven't done anything."

Representatives from Maple Leaf Property Management, which runs the building, did not respond to requests for comment by press deadline.

Another tenant in the building, Emilie Guiney, is leaving at the end of July and said she also received an invoice for moving-out charges totalling $1,393, including $234 to "wipe down marks on wall."

"When I got it, I immediately got super anxious," Guiney said. She plans to challenge the charges and will also file a complaint with the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Geordie Dent, executive director of the advocacy group Metro Tenants' Associations, said so-called move-out charges are "totally and flagrantly illegal under the law."

Tenants are required to leave a rental "in the condition they found it," Dent said.