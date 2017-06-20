Tim Hortons president changing job, Restaurant Brands CEO assumes responsibility

TORONTO — The parent company of Tim Hortons says the brand's president is moving to a new position and Restaurant Brands International CEO Daniel Schwartz will take over his responsibilities.

Elias Dias Sese stepped down as Tim Hortons president on Monday and took on the role of president of international expansion.

RBI (TSX:QSR), which operates Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, is focused on growing its three brands worldwide.

The company said Schwartz will assume direct responsibility for the brand and will work with Tim Hortons Canada president Sami Siddiqui to keep growing the chain.

The move came the same day that a Tim Hortons franchisee filed a claim in an Ontario court seeking a $500-million class-action lawsuit against RBI, alleging it improperly used money from a national advertising fund.