Advocates call for Indigenous cultural training for health-care workers

Ellen Blais has been in the health-care industry long enough to see how implicit biases towards Indigenous people can affect their health.



"You're working with clients who are nervous about going into an institutionalized settings like hospitals," said Blais, a member of the Oneida Nation of the Thames and midwife practitioner in Toronto since 2006.

"There's an intergenerational trauma," she said, noting experiences from the residential school system are often passed down in families.

"We have pregnant women who avoid going into care."

That's because when they actually do go, their experiences with doctors and nurses are mired with negative stereotypes, she said. Such biases can come through words, tone of voice, or the way health-care providers relate to the patients. Those interactions are often inappropriate and "quite racist," said Blais.



She and other health workers in Indigenous communities are hoping the province can make the cultural safety training mandatory for all health-care providers - the same way it is in British Columbia. The course offers guidelines on how to interact with Indigenous people, treating them with respect and dignity without interferring with their culture.



"We have Indigenous people from coast to coast to coast, and they're getting substandard care to the point where they die," she said, noting there have been cases of people dying as a result of misdiagnosis or being ignored for too long.



The eight-week online interactive course has so far been optional for doctors, nurses and health-care providers in Ontario and costs $250. According to the provincial Indigenous cultural safety program, only about 8,000 out of an estimated 275,000 health-care providers have taken the course.

Blais, who is a policy analyst for the Association of Ontario Midwives, said taking the training is a way of participating in the reconciliation process.