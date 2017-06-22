Toronto police launch new raids on Canna Clinic marijuana dispensaries
Queen West and Kensington outlets for the B.C.-based company were raided Thursday morning.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have conducted raids on at least two marijuana dispensaries operated in Toronto by Canna Clinics.
The raids happened mid-morning at the B.C.-based company’s stores on Queen St. W. and Kensington Ave.
Canna Clinics has seven locations in Toronto.
Toronto police did not immediately confirm how many of the company’s dispensaries had been raided.
Last week, Mayor John Tory said he was concerned by the rise in the number of rogue pot shops in Toronto a year after the city’s first crackdown resulted in dozens of arrests and charges.
“They are proliferating again in the city. They’re in stable neighbourhoods and causing disruptions to families in my view and disruption to other retailers,” he said.
“That is not something that has been legalized or contemplated as legalized. The federal government has said nothing about having some wide network of shops on every street corner pop up to sell marijuana.”
Municipal licensing and standards staff estimate there are currently 60 outlets selling weed in the city. The lowest number has been 37.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Technologically speaking, Toronto can't afford to keep living in the past
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott