The Fiesta Farms site is up for sale, but the store hopes to buy it
The Christie Pits fixture received a lot of online support, but store management insist it isn't going anywhere.
A
A
Christie Pits grocery store institution Fiesta Farms isn't going anywhere.
A real estate listing offering the 2.09-acre property for sale induced a mild panic on social media this week, where neighbourhood locals shared their affection for the independent store that has been a fixture since 1989.
Store manage Tracey Virgona says she "loved seeing the support" but Fiesta Farms will be alright.
"We have every intention of buying the place," Virgona told Metro.
She noted that Fiesta Farms has the right of first refusal on the property, meaning it can match any third-party bid that's placed on the site by the July 5 listing deadline.
The real estate sale includes the property under the Fiesta Farms grocery store, the Fiesta Gardens site, and the store's parking lot.
Virgona said she's confident the store, which is owned by her father Joe, will be able to come up with the funds. But that could become expensive given that the real estate listing is pitched as a "re-development opportunity" and highlights residential zoning.
Fiesta Farms ownership found out about the sale a couple of months ago, says Virgona, which was triggered when the landlord passed away and his heirs wanted to settle the estate.
Virgona was upbeat about the sale.
"It's been a dream of ours to buy this place," she said.
She added that owning the site would allow the store to undergo a renovation, including updating parking.
"It would give us the freedom of doing a lot more," she said.
In the event Fiesta Farms is unable to purchase the property, Virgona described their lease as "iron-clad" and said it lasts around 10 years, although she declined to specify the exact length.
