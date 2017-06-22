James Tario has been building racetracks since 1986
The director of operations for the Honda Indy is the only person who has worked for the event since its debut just over three decades ago.
Building the Honda Indy’s racetrack involves specific materials: reinforced concrete walls, fencing to stop flying debris and seating for more than 100,000 fans.
But as the only person who has worked for the event since its debut in 1986, James Tario has the planning down pat.
“It takes some expertise,” said the director of operations for the Honda Indy. “But I work with a great crew, a good union and we have a solid relationship with the city.”
Tario was employed by Exhibition Place when he joined the committee to determine the track’s layout in 1986. He created his own company in 1991, and has since overseen the planning and construction of racetracks in the United States and Brazil.
With the continued development of Exhibition Place, his plans have evolved to keep pace.
“The guys work around soccer games and concerts now,” said Tario, “so we decided a few years ago to work at night and lessen our impact on the city.”
