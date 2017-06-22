Video: Canadian teen is the rising face of women's basketball

Bounding her way to recognition one dunk at a time, Laeticia Amihere is quickly becoming the face of women’s basketball in Canada.

The 15-year-old from King's Christian Collegiate in Oakville made her first in-competition dunk earlier this year at a tournament in Virginia, a one-handed throwdown that induced a social media frenzy after coverage from outlets such as ESPN and USA Today High School Sports.

The latter called it perhaps “the most powerful dunk by a woman ever.”

The 6’3” forward entered the game ranked as the number two female high school prospect in North America in the class of 2019 by ESPN. But the dunk elevated her to rarefied air: only five Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) players have successfully dunked in-game since the league’s inception in 1996.

She hopes the dunk will change the perception of women in sports.

“I know some people think the women’s game lacks athleticism,” she said. “We don’t get the respect we deserve.”

But Amihere is more than just a dunker – she was the 2016 Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association MVP, and recently became the youngest-ever invitee to the Canadian Senior Women’s National Team training camp.

Amihere is going into Grade 11 in the fall. She is unlikely to make the team, but hopes to use the exposure as a springboard toward the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“Playing with the best of the best helped tremendously in terms of exposing what I need to work on,” she said. “Getting onto the podium is the ultimate goal.”

Her tryout with the senior team, however, deserved far more attention than it received, according to former Ryerson Rams assistant coach Kareem Griffin.

“No one takes women’s basketball seriously enough in Canada,” said Griffin. “If Andrew Wiggins had played with the men’s senior team at 15, it would have been a national story.”

Wiggins, also from the GTA, was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

But Griffin, who has coached women's basketball in Toronto for 14 years, believes Amihere has a shot at changing that reality.