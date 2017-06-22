News / Toronto

One OPSEU unit accepts new contract; a second rejects deal

TORONTO — The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says its members working in the Ontario public service have ratified a tentative contract, but correctional staff represented by the union have rejected a similar agreement.

OPSEU says the union and the provincial government signed both tentative agreements on June 2 — one covering 8,000 correctional workers and the others covering 27,000 workers in the public service.

The public service workers voted 81.7 per cent in favour of their four-year agreement while correctional members voted 94.7 per cent against theirs.

The four-year public service agreement includes a 7.5 per cent wage hike over the life of the deal, improved benefits and an end to what OPSEU calls a "dysfunctional" attendance support and management program.

Union executive Mickey Riccardi says the agreement gives members "meaningful compensation hikes and new benefits, including catastrophic drug and out-of-country medical coverage."

Fellow union executive Monte Vieselmeyer says the correctional bargaining team will meet with the province "as soon as possible to begin work on a new deal."

Vieselmeyer notes that since correctional workers cannot go on strike, outstanding issues will go to an arbitrator if no agreement is reached.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...