Sears Canada says it is seeking court protection
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Sears Canada says it is seeking court protection from its creditors in order to restructure its business.
The retailer is a separate, publicly traded company that was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012. It has piled up losses and seen its stock nosedive, losing more than 80
Just last week, the company warned there was "significant doubt" about its future and that it could be sold or restructured. Sears Canada said then that cash and forecast cash flows from operations are not expected to be sufficient to meet its obligations over the next 12 months.
Sears Canada said Thursday it has applied to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Technologically speaking, Toronto can't afford to keep living in the past
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott