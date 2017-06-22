Toronto stock index rises in broad-based advance, major commodity futures up

TORONTO — Canada's leading stock index was higher in morning trading today in a broad-based advance.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.91 points to 15,246.44 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.36 points to 21,438.39, the S&P 500 index added 2.84 points to 2,438.45, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 4.85 points to 6,238.81.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.63 cents US, up from Wednesday's average price of 75.13 cents US.

The August crude contract was up 59 cents at US$43.12 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.