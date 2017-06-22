Wealthsimple expanding its robo-adviser service to the United Kingdom

TORONTO — Wealthsimple says it's expanding its robo-adviser service to the United Kingdom.

The Toronto-based company says an invitation-only trial version of the product will be tested this summer in the U.K., followed by a public launch in September.

CEO Michael Katchen says the expansion fits in with Wealthsimple's plan to build a global financial services firm.

The U.K. is Wealthsimple's second international market after launching in the United States at the end of January.