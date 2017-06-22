Wealthsimple expanding its robo-adviser service to the United Kingdom
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Wealthsimple says it's expanding its robo-adviser service to the United Kingdom.
The Toronto-based company says an invitation-only trial version of the product will be tested this summer in the U.K., followed by a public launch in September.
CEO Michael Katchen says the expansion fits in with Wealthsimple's plan to build a global financial services firm.
The U.K. is Wealthsimple's second international market after launching in the United States at the end of January.
The company currently has more than 30,000 clients in Canada and the U.S. with $1 billion in assets.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident
-
Muslim community 'very fearful' after seeing rise in hate incidents
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
-
Tory's Toronto
Technologically speaking, Toronto can't afford to keep living in the past
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott