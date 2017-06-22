A concrete guide to building Honda Indy racetrack
Creating the nearly three-kilometre track involves more than 10 million pounds of concrete and 410,000 pounds of steel.
Restrictions on Lakeshore Boulevard will limit overnight westbound traffic to one lane beginning Sunday as construction for the July 14-16 Honda Indy reaches full throttle.
Building the nearly three-kilometre track involves more than 10 million pounds of concrete and 410,000 pounds of steel, with almost all of the work being done at night to minimize its impact on the city.
Metro spoke to James Tario, the race’s director of operations, for an inside look at what it takes to turn a concrete jungle into an urban roadcourse.
1. Week of June 5
The process started with the installation of steel-reinforced concrete barriers along Manitoba Drive and Ontario Drive. The barriers form the track’s walls and anchor the track’s fencing. Setup of grandstands and hospitality suites also started.
2. Week of June 12
Placement of nearly 8,650-pound concrete barriers continued along Nova Scotia Avenue, Nunavut Road, and Princes’ Boulevard. A spectator bridge from BMO Field to the Enercare Centre was built across Nunavut Road.
3. Week of June 19
Concrete blocks and fencing are positioned along Princes’ Boulevard. The fencing is designed to absorb the impact of flying debris, ensuring the cars stay on the track and out of the grandstands.
4. Week of June 26
Concrete blocks and fencing will be placed along Lakeshore Boulevard West, the fastest part of the track where IndyCars reach speeds nearing 280 km/h.
5. Week of July 3
Setup of sponsor and vendor exhibit areas will begin. The final barriers and fencing will be placed throughout the interior of Exhibition Place. By the end of this week, more than 12,000 feet of barriers and 14,000 feet of fencing will have been installed.
6. Week of July 10
Race teams, sponsors and vendors will arrive on-site. More than 16,000 feet of tire walls will be installed around the track to provide an extra absorbing barrier. Teardown will begin the moment the race ends.
